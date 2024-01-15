PITB, Al-Khidmat Foundation sign MoU

LAHORE, Jan 15 (APP):The Punjab Information Technology Board’s e-filing and office automation system
received a huge success at government level. Now the private sector also
requested its services.
The PITB and Al-Khidmat foundation signed an MOU here on Monday.
Following the successful implementation of e-Foas at public sector under the direction
of chairman PITB Faisal Yusuf and supervision of DG Government Digital Services
Wing Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, private sector had also taken up the services.
The MoU was signed between the Government Digital Services Wing of the PITB
and Al-Khidmat Foundation.
Director General Government Digital Services Wing Muhammad Waseem Bhatti
and Vice President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed Mangat
signed the MoU.
DG Government Digital Services Wing Muhammad Waseem Bhatti said that after the acceptance
of e-Foas in government departments, its implementation was now expanding to the private sector
too. He said its implementation would help private institutions to improve their departmental
affairs and service delivery.