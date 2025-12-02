Pink mobile van facilitates University of Sialkot

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Dec 02 (APP):Sialkot Police started a Pink Mobile Police Station and licensing unit for Women at the University of Sialkot(UOS) on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, the mobile station helps women register complaints and provides 14 other services at their doorstep.

Students at the university were able to use the service and register their complaints.

This project also aims to help women in villages and remote areas.The schedule will be shared on the police website so women know when to approach the unit.

Teachers and students praised the project, saying it will make it easier for women to get help from the police.