Pink games to be held in February, says DSO

MULTAN, Jan 11 (APP):The Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department will organize the Inter-Division Pink Games for women athletes from February 11 to February 15, 2026, following special directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Multan, Atta-ur-Rehman Khan, shared this information while speaking with district and tehsil sports officers and coaches of the Multan division. He said that competitions in more than 15 different sports disciplines would be held during the event.

Participation will be open exclusively to women athletes who are not affiliated with any educational institution, with the aim of providing opportunities to grassroots-level players. Teams selected through these competitions will go on to represent their respective divisions.

Atta-ur-Rehman Khan stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government is taking concrete steps to promote women’s sports, empower female athletes, and acknowledge their role in society. He added that the Pink Games will offer women athletes an excellent platform to showcase their talent.

Recalling last year’s event, he noted that the Pink Games were previously held with participation largely limited to university students from Lahore. This year, the games are being organized at the divisional level to ensure that ordinary and emerging women athletes from across Punjab receive equal opportunities for growth and development.

The Pink Games will feature competitions in 16 sports disciplines, including Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Hockey, Wushu, Karate, Mas Wrestling, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Volleyball, Rugby, Chess, Weightlifting, and Padel Tennis.

He further added that comprehensive preparations are being made in the Multan division to ensure the successful conduct of the Pink Games.