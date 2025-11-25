Pink, Blue van services best facilities for public:CTO

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Chief Traffic Officer Nasir Javed Rana has hailed the Pink and Blue Van initiative as a groundbreaking project by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.

The Pink Van is specifically designed to provide essential services to women at their doorsteps, while the Blue Van serves the broader citizenry. Notably, the entire staff of the Pink Van consists of women.

In a statement on Tuesday, Rana explained that both vans are equipped with mobile police stations and licensing units, offering a range of services to the public. He encouraged citizens to fully utilize this innovative facility, which he described as a valuable service provided by the Chief Minister of Punjab.