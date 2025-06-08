Pindiites continue enjoying Eidul Azha festivity on 2nd day

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 08 (APP): The residents of Rawalpindi continued sacrificing animals second day of Eid-ul-Adha on Sunday commemorating the great sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son Prophet Ismael (AS).

There was a slight decrease in the number of animals slaughtered on the second day as compared to the first day, however, the city’s environment buzzed with sense of brotherhood and festivity.

The citizens shared the joys of Eid with their loved ones by organizing feasts, gatherings, and recreational activities.

Women spent a large part of the day distributing meat, preparing various delicious dishes, and entertaining guests, while children enjoyed swings, ice cream, balloons, and other activities.

Despite the hot weather, there was great rush at the city’s recreational places. A large number of citizens of all ages thronged the family parks, recreation centers and picnic points.

To maintain peace and order, the Rawalpindi Police made foolproof security arrangements for the second day. Police personnel continued to patrol the city while special checkpoints were set up at important places.

Rescue 1122 teams were also on high alert to deal with any kind of emergency.

Special measures were taken for cleanliness across the city. The special teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company and district administration remained active throughout the day to dispose of waste in a timely manner.

The citizens expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness situation and the performance of the staff and appreciated their services.

Meanwhile, the health experts have urged the public to be careful in eating and drinking. They say that patients with heart, diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol should avoid consuming excessive meat.