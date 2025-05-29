PIMA calls for anti-tobacco laws’ effective implementation, regulation of nicotine products

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, May 29 (APP):The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) on Thursday called for the effective implementation of existing anti-tobacco laws, stricter regulation of emerging nicotine products, and to increase taxation on tobacco products to safeguard public health.

PIMA President Prof Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, Prof Sohail Akhtar and Dr Ahmar Hamid, in a joint statement on World No Tobacco Day, said that the use of tobacco was causing an alarming rise in non-communicable diseases in Pakistan,

due to weak enforcement of laws and poor public awareness.

They cited the World Health Organization (WHO) data, revealing that “the tobacco use results in approximately 164,000 deaths annually in Pakistan and an economic loss of over Rs 700 billion”.

They noted that global research confirmed raising tobacco taxes “not only boosts government revenue but also significantly reduces consumption and related health burdens”.

In Pakistan, they said, after tax increases in 2023, tobacco use declined by 19.2%, while 26.3% of smokers reduced their cigarette intake. Revenue from the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes also rose by 66%, from Rs 142 billion in 2022-23 to Rs 237 billion in 2023-24.

The health experts also called for stricter regulation of emerging nicotine products like e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco, which were equally harmful.

“Alarmingly, 68% of student users are involved in e-cigarettes, highlighting the urgent need for targeted awareness,” they added.

They urged that tobacco tax revenues should be utilized for consistent awareness campaigns in all local languages, and called on provincial governments to invest in youth-focused education programmes.

They also demanded the establishment of smoking cessation clinics in all teaching hospitals to support those looking to quit.