PIBC hosts meeting with Indonesian CG

KARACHI, Nov 25 (APP): The Pakistan–Indonesia Business Council (PIBC) of FPCCI hosted an important meeting with Indonesian Consul General Mudzakir M.A, marking a significant step toward strengthening bilateral trade ties between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by a diverse group of influential figures, including Ahmad Syofian, Consul for Economic Affairs; Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Vice President of FPCCI, Abid Nisar, Chairman of the Pakistan–Indonesia Business Council (PIBC), Muhammad Abdullah, Director of PIBC, Abdul Rasheed Jan Mohammad, Chairman of the Pakistan Edible Oil & Refinery Association and other prominent business leaders such as Shabir Mansha, Ahmed Ali Bawa, Zahid Iqbal, Imran Tessori, S.M. Raza, and Fareed Patka. Their presence underscored the seriousness with which both sides view the future of bilateral trade.

The focus of the discussions was on expanding bilateral trade and identifying new opportunities for collaboration in key sectors, including agriculture, energy, and manufacturing. The meeting also addressed barriers to trade and explored strategies to enhance investment flows between Pakistan and Indonesia.

In his address, Mudzakir M.A, stated that Indonesia is determined to deepen its economic relations with Pakistan. He highlighted the vast opportunities to increase trade between the two countries, emphasizing that through joint projects, significant success can be achieved in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and manufacturing. He referred to the meeting as an important step toward promoting bilateral trade relations between the two nations.

Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council Chairman Abid Nisar, while welcoming the Indonesian Consul General, expressed that the partnership between the two countries could evolve into a long-term strategic alliance.

He noted that this dialogue is not limited to statistics alone but serves as a means of building trust and strengthening the economies of both nations.

He further stated that the Consul General’s participation in the meeting underscores the importance both countries place on their future trade relations. He stressed the need for finding practical solutions to current challenges, removing trade barriers, and promoting technology exchange as essential steps for future collaboration.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon emphasized that the Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council will continue to play its role in making Pakistan the gateway to regional markets and supporting Indonesia’s emergence as an economic power. He expressed confidence that mutual cooperation, particularly through bilateral trade, could elevate trade relations to new heights. He affirmed that the partnership between the two countries would lay the foundation for future prosperity and development.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Indonesian Consul General and participants expressed their commitment to advancing mutual business interests and establishing a more integrated trade system in the region. Participants noted that the meeting was not just about diplomacy but about seeking opportunities that could redefine the economic landscape of the region.