PIA advises travelers to contact before reaching airports

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 08 (APP):Due to the prevailing security situation in the country, flight operations across Pakistan have been adversely affected, leading to disruptions and delays on several routes, travelers were strongly advised to contact the PIA Call Centre or visit the official website prior to arriving at the airports.

According to a spokesperson of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), citizen should receive the latest information about their flights before reaching to the flying fields.

In the interest of air safety, certain air routes have been temporarily restricted as a precautionary measure. These proactive limitations were intended to safeguard both national airline assets and the well-being of passengers.

Authorities urged travelers to remain mindful of the sensitive nature of the situation and to cooperate fully with airline staff during this time.

To assist passengers, PIA was reaching out via its call center to inform travelers on their registered contact numbers regarding flight updates and possible changes.

Passengers whose flights were diverted were being fully accommodated by PIA, including arrangements for meals and lodging where necessary, the spokesperson added.