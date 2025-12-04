PHP Sargodha reports major arrests, safety drives in Nov 2025

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Dec 04 (APP):The Punjab Highways Patrolling (PHP) Police Sargodha region on Thursday released its performance report for November 2025, highlighting arrests, traffic enforcement, safety awareness drives and revenue collection.

According to a PHP spokesperson, 78 proclaimed offenders, including 22 court absconders, were arrested during the month. The force also imposed 58,942 challans for various traffic violations — such as overloading — collecting Rs 35.685 million in revenue.

The PHP teams checked 522,634 people and 338,157 vehicles through the e-police app, while speed-camera units issued challans to 535 vehicles for traffic violations. Additionally, 278 FIRs were registered against vehicles carrying illegal gas cylinders.

In efforts to promote road safety, PHP delivered 1,740 awareness lectures across different institutions, and issued 4,523 driving licences during November.