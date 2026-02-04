PHP releases performance report for January

- Advertisement -

SARGODHGA, Feb 04 (APP):The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Sargodha has released its performance report for the month of January 2026.

According to a statement from PHP spokesperson Ahmed Yar, the patrol’s efforts in managing axle load regulations were highly commendable. Over the course of the month, PHP Sargodha conducted 1,929 road safety lectures, covering a range of topics related to safe driving.

In addition, 79 proclaimed offenders and court fugitives were apprehended during routine checks. Furthermore, a total of 498,098 individuals and 347,403 vehicles and motorcycles were inspected in the region through the e-police app. As a result of these efforts, 72,922 challans were issued for violations related to axle load limits and other traffic rules, generating approximately Rs. 3.22 crore in government revenue.

The speed camera enforcement team also played a significant role, issuing fines to 651 vehicles for speeding. Additionally, 121 vehicles were penalized for the illegal use of gas cylinders, with cases registered under various legal provisions.

In terms of service to the public, PHP Sargodha issued 2,045 driving licenses and facilitated the safe return of five missing children to their families. A total of 3,458 different forms of assistance and guidance were provided to travelers on the roads. The Police Service Centers in the region also supported 4,945 citizens by offering learner’s permits and other essential services.

The public has widely praised the performance of the patrolling officers for their professionalism and commitment to safety, according to the spokesperson.