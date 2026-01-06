PHP releases annual performance report for 2025

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA,Jan 06 (APP):The Punjab Highway Patrolling Police (PHP) Sargodha region has published its annual performance report for the year 2025, showcasing significant achievements in law enforcement and public safety.

In an exclusive interview,Superintendent of Police (SP) PHP,Sargodha Region,Chaudhry Mudassar Iqbal,provided a detailed overview of the department’s efforts.

According to the report,PHP Sargodha registered 6,561 cases against law violators over the past year,including 70 cases related to illegal weapons.

In addition,police successfully arrested 559 proclaimed offenders and 230 court absconders,thanks to persistent efforts by the force.

The department also issued a total of 6,97,725 challans to vehicles with Rs.33,840,250 collected in fines and deposited into the state treasury.

Alongside its traffic enforcement duties,PHP made significant recoveries,including 2,800 kilograms of substandard meat,7 tola of gold,9 cartons of cigarettes and 5 bags of drugs from law violators.

Another major achievement highlighted by SP Iqbal was the recovery of 35 missing children,all of whom were safely reunited with their families.

SP Chaudhary Mudasar Iqbal commended the tireless efforts of the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens across the region.