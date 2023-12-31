PHP issues security plan for new year night

MULTAN, Dec 31 (APP):Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Multan region have issued a security plan for New Year night.

SP Patrolling police Huma Naseeb said that the cases would be registered against those involved in one-wheeling,

aerial firing and fireworks.

She further said that the action would also be taken against mechanics who manufacture motorcycles for one-wheeling.

All forces and officials would perform security duty on highways in their beat area while Reserves would remain alert to avoid untoward incidents. The mobiles of the patrolling posts will also patrol on highways.

The crackdown against drug peddlers was underway and anti-social elements to be dealt with iron hands on New Year night.

SP said that one-wheeling and aerial firing could cause human loss and urged the parents to keep an eye on their children.