PHP celebrates 22nd Raising Day

SARGODHGA,Jan 09 (APP):The 22nd Raising Day ceremony of Punjab Highway Patrol on Friday held at the Golden Palm Banquet Hall on Lahore road,Sargodha,with a distinguished gathering of law enforcement officials and families.

The ceremony was graced by RPO Sargodha, Shahzad Asif Khan,as the special guest.

In attendance were key figures including SP Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha Region,Mudassar Iqbal Gujjar,SP Safe City Sargodha, Aamir Mushtaq,SP RIB Sargodha,Azhar Yaqoob and DSP Bhakkar,Muhammad Saqlain Jafar. The event saw a significant participation from officers,employees, and families of martyrs,who gathered to celebrate the achievements of the Punjab Highway Patrol over the past year.

During the ceremony,outstanding officers and employees from the Sargodha region were recognized for their exemplary performance in 2025.

Certificates of excellence and cash prizes were distributed as a token of appreciation for their dedication and hard work.

Additionally,gifts were presented to the children of Patrol Police employees who excelled in the field of education, further highlighting the community spirit and the importance of family support within the department.

Addressing the gathering,SP Mudassar Iqbal Gujjar commended the exceptional performance of the Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha in 2025 and expressed confidence in achieving even greater success in 2026.

In his address,RPO Shahzad Asif Khan stressed the importance of innovation for institutional growth. “Without innovation,it is impossible to progress.The Punjab Highway Patrol will be equipped with the latest technology to ensure that we stay ahead in serving the public,” he remarked.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Patrol Police,acknowledging their sacrifices for the safety and security of the nation.

The ceremony was a testament to the commitment,bravery and professionalism of the PHP,highlighting both past achievements and the forward-looking vision for the future of the force.