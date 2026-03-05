PHP arrests 409 POs, checks 4.6m people in Feb

SARGODHA, Mar 05 (APP):Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has released its monthly performance report for the month of February 2026 here on Thursday.

According to PHP spokesman , the PHP during the month of February arrested 409 proclaim offenders (POs) and court absconders after checking 4.6 million people through police post app.

Punjab highway patrolling police during the last month checked 2.7 million vehicles across the region and recovered 164 theft vehicles and motorcycles. Upon excel load violations 17987 over loaded vehicles were impounded during the last month of February while legal actions were taken against 27100 smokey vehicles.

The spokesman further informed that stern legal actions were taken against 831 gas cylinder holder vehicles and fines were imposed whereas PHP issued driving licenses to 85744 citizens on their doorsteps through mobile van services.

PHP as per performance report also recovered 39 missing children and handed over to their parents safely whereas 154 road injured persons were rescued by PHP and different policing services were provided to 32560 people at Police Khidmat Markaz.

The spokesman said that 15 accused were nabbed with 15 pistols and bullets, 331 liters of liquor and 24 grams of charas.