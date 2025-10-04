PHP arrested 70 POs,checked 289,160 vehicles during September

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Oct 04 (APP): Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Sargodha Region remained actively engaged in ensuring public safety, protection, and enforcement of traffic laws during September 2025.

Superintendent Patrolling Police Chaudhry Mudassar Iqbal,while releasing the monthly performance report on Saturday said that PHP Sargodha achieved remarkable results in Axle Load Management Regime and overall road safety initiatives.

According to the report,PHP delivered 1,383 safety lectures across highways to spread awareness among citizens.

During routine checking,70 proclaimed offenders and absconders were arrested.

Through the e-Police App,PHP checked 553,257 individuals and 289,160 vehicles/motorcycles across the region.

The force issued 41,938 challans against violations of axle load and other traffic laws,generating nearly Rs 22.2 million in government revenue.

The speed monitoring unit challaned 256 vehicles for overspeeding, while 247 FIRs were registered over various violations,including the illegal use of gas cylinders in vehicles.

In addition,PHP issued 1,128 driving licenses for citizens’ convenience,reunited four missing children with their parents and provided 3,395 instances of roadside assistance.

Police service centers facilitated 5,301 citizens with learner permits and other services.

Moreover,the force recovered five different types of weapons,including rifles,during the month.

Commending the officers and staff for their dedication,the SP PHP Chaudhry Mudassar Iqbal urged them to continue serving the public with sincerity,ensuring smooth traffic flow, safety, and protection on highways.