PHC upholds death sentence of father convicted for daughter’s murder

PESHAWAR, Jun 30 (APP):The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday dismissed the appeal of a man convicted of murdering his own daughter, thereby upholding his death sentence.

The court released a detailed 25-page written judgment from the previous hearing, authored by Justice Sahibzada Asadullah.

According to the verdict, the tragic incident occurred on July 11, 2022, within the jurisdiction of Prang Police Station in Charsadda. During the investigation, the victim’s mother accused her husband of the crime, leading to his arrest and trial.

A lower court had earlier sentenced the convict to death along with a fine of Rs. 500,000. The high court ruling stated that the convict had confessed to the crime, affirming that the trial court’s decision was correct.

Describing the incident as “heart-wrenching,” the judgment concluded that the appeal lacked merit adding the death sentence remains in place.