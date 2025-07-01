PHC stops oath-taking on reserved seats

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 01 (APP): The Peshawar High Court here Tuesday temporarily stopped newly selected members on reserved seats from taking their oath in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

This decision came after a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P), which challenged the recent allocation of reserved seats by the Election Commission.

A two-member bench, consisting of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal, heard the case and stoped oath taking of selected members on reserved seats till next hearing.

PTI-P’s lawyer, Advocate Sultan Muhammad Khan, argued that the party was unfairly given only one women’s reserved seat despite winning two general seats. He claimed PTI-P was entitled to two women’s seats and one minority seat.

The court questioned whether PTI-P had submitted its priority list for reserved seats, to which the counsel responded affirmatively.

He insisted that the allocation was miscalculated, and therefore, the oath-taking process must be paused until the matter is resolved.

Responding to the petition, the court issued notices to the Election Commission and ordered a halt to any oath-taking on the disputed seats till next hearing.