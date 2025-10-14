PHC orders oath for KP Chief Minister

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 14 (APP): The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued an order to resolve the oath-taking for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s newly elected Chief Minister, Sohail Khan Afridi.

The court directed Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to administer the oath to Sohail Khan Afridi by Wednesday at 4:00 PM. Should the Governor be unavailable, the court authorized the Speaker of the provincial assembly to perform the ceremony.

The order was passed by Chief Justice SM Atique Shah on a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which challenged the delay in the oath-taking.

The court also sought the Governor’s schedule by 1:00 PM on Tuesday.

Sohail Afridi was elected as the Chief Minister in a session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday, securing 90 votes.

The session was chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

However, the election was marred by controversy, as opposition members boycotted the process, declaring it unconstitutional, and staged a walkout from the assembly.