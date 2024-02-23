PHC extends interim bail of former KP minister till March 4

PESHAWAR, Feb 23 (APP): A Judge of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Fazal Subhan on Friday extended interim bail of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Kamran Bangash till March 04.

The lawyer of the petitioner Ali Zaman Advocate informed the court that there were four cases of the same nature against Kamran Bangash, while Kohistan’s case was dismissed by the court.

Responding to the query of the judge about the plaintiff Kifayatullah, the lawyer said that there was no idea of the plaintiff.

The judge extended the bail of Kamran Bangash and adjourned the hearing till March 4.