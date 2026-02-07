PHC dismisses senior civil judge Mardan over proven corruption, incompetence

PESHAWAR, Feb 07 (APP): The Peshawar High Court has dismissed Senior Civil Judge Mardan, Ijaz-ul-Haq Awan, from service with immediate effect after charges of corruption and incompetence were proven against him.

Disciplinary proceedings against Judge Ijaz-ul-Haq were initiated under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2011.

During the proceedings, the PHC issued a show-cause notice, granted the officer a personal hearing, and conducted a detailed review of his service record and performance evaluation reports.

Following the inquiry, Chief Justice of the PHC approved the immediate dismissal after the allegations were substantiated.

An official notification of the decision has been issued, and all relevant departments and authorities have been formally informed.