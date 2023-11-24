PHC bench orders authorities to stop garbage dumping at Salhad

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 24 (APP): The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench Friday issued a groundbreaking order to halt the dumping of garbage and waste in the Salhad Solid Dumping Ground by the Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) and Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA).

The order came after a petition was filed by the renowned lawyer Haji Sabir Tanoli, Advocate Supreme Court, shedding light on the environmental concerns related to the solid dumping ground.

The court has directed the Project Director of the Cantonment Board to personally appear before the PHC Abbottabad bench on December 12, emphasizing the urgency of the matter.

Moreover, citizens have submitted a petition against WSSCA, ACB, and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad, urging the removal of the roadside garbage dump and the establishment of an alternative waste disposal site.

During the recent hearing, the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench, led by Justice Kamran Hayat and Justice Muhammad Aijaz Khan, confronted the Chief Executive of WSSCA, ACB Officer, and TMA Abbottabad.

Justice Kamran issued orders for the immediate removal of the roadside garbage pile, questioning the authorities, “Do you comprehend the suffering of the citizens? Wouldn’t it be more effective if you experienced living in tents at this location for a few days until necessary actions were taken?”

The court has mandated both ACB and WSSCA to submit a comprehensive report within 14 days after relocating the garbage dump to an alternative location.

Justice Kamran expressed dissatisfaction during the proceedings, highlighting the authorities’ apparent disregard for the citizens’ suffering.

“It is their responsibility to address and resolve the issue rather than shifting blame,” he remarked.

The Chief Executive, responding to the Court, cited a lack of funds for the Solid Dumping Point but mentioned, “Around 600 canals of land have already been acquired for the project under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa improvement initiative.”

However, he clarified that project funding and completion depend on the approval of funds from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

Despite the explanations, the court remained unsatisfied, emphasizing that the current approach would prolong the resolution for another decade.

Justice Kamran reiterated, “It is the responsibility of the authorities to solve the issue promptly.”

The Chief Executive has sought personal attendance at the next hearing and received strict instructions to cease dumping garbage in the Solid Dumping Ground.

The court has further directed the establishment of an alternative garbage disposal site and clearing the roadside within fourteen days, with a report to be presented to the court accordingly.