PHC bars exclusion of Medrect Hospital from Sehat Card, orders fresh assessment

PESHAWAR, Jul 17 (APP):A Division Bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), comprising Justice Syed Sabitullah Shah and Justice Salahuddin, heard the constitutional petition filed by Medrect Hospital (Pvt) Ltd. challenging its exclusion from the Sehat Sahulat Program.

The petitioner was represented by Advocate Nouman Muhib Kakakhel, who argued that the delisting of the hospital from the government’s flagship health insurance scheme was arbitrary, unlawful, and in violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 4, 9, 18, and 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Counsel submitted that, no prior notice, hearing, or opportunity was provided before the adverse action was taken against the hospital.

The counsel argued that impugned action violated the principles of natural justice and procedural fairness.

The counsel assisted the court that hospital had been serving thousands of patients, particularly underprivileged citizens relying on the Sehat Sahulat Program for critical care, including orthopedic and trauma services.

The counsel argued that the delisting appeared to be discriminatory and politically motivated, lacking transparency or factual justification.

The counsel put forward before the court that the impugned act is also contrary to the right to conduct lawful business under Article 18 and the right to life and health care under Article 9.

After hearing the arguments, the Hon’ble court was pleased to direct that, the hospital shall be reassessed within one month, and no adverse action shall be taken against the petitioner till such time.

The order provides immediate protection to Medrect Hospital and ensures that patients will continue receiving care under the Sehat Sahulat Program pending reassessment.