PHC bars EC from proceeding against KP CM in disqualification case

PESHAWAR, Mar 20 (APP): A two- member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday barred the Election Commission from proceeding against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the disqualification case.

The EC had summoned KP CM on March 26 on a complaint of his disqualification due to non-disclosure of assets and Ali Amin had moved PHC against the EC’s notice.

Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Waqar Ahmed of Peshawar High Court heard the petition of Ali Amin Gandapur.

The counsels of Ali Amin, Sikandar Shah Advocate and Alam Khan Adanzai Advocate told the court that the EC had no authority to take action now as Gandapur had also taken oath as elected representative.

They argued there was an opportunity to object at the time of nomination papers, but no objection was raised at that time.

Justice Ejaz Anwar remarked that nothing had happened yet rather a notice was served.

Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that now the decision of the Supreme Court has also given a verdict that no institution has the authority to declare anyone as “Sadiq” and “Amin”, to which the lawyers replied that the decision of the apex court also supports Ali Amin.

The court issued a restraining order on the notice of the Election Commission and sought it’s reply on next hearing.

APP/adi