PHC bans unrelated political gathering in premises of Govt, educational institutions

PESHAWAR, Nov 27 (APP):The Peshawar High Court here Thursday imposed a ban on holding unrelated political gatherings within the premises of government and educational institutions.

This decision came in response to a petition claiming that organizing political gatherings in government and educational institutions not only violates the Constitution but also disrupts academic and official activities.

Justice Sahibzada Asad Ullah of the Peshawar High Court issued a five-page written judgment, which clearly states that political rallies, processions, and other unrelated gatherings will be prohibited within the premises of educational institutions, government locations, and other administrative departments.

The judgment further states that responsibility for the use of these institutions lies with the concerned officials, who are obligated to prevent their political use by all possible means.

The court added in its decision that government institutions are established for specific purposes, and unrelated gatherings undermine the sanctity of these institutions.

Therefore, it is necessary to prevent such activities, and the officials must ensure that no unrelated gatherings are held on their premises.