PHC adjourns case of Afghan singers & musicians

PESHAWAR, Feb 12 (APP): The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has adjourned the case related to Afghan singers and musicians currently residing in Pakistan.

According to details from the court on Thursday, Advocate Babar Yousafzai represented the petitioners. Afghan artists appeared before a two-member bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad.

During the proceedings, Afghan singers and musicians, including Hashmatullah Omid, Altaf Hairat, Khatira, Laila Nihal and Dunya Ghazal, informed the court about their difficulties.

They stated that music is banned in Afghanistan, and they face severe threats to their lives and property, making it impossible for them to return.

They further argued that their situation is different from that of ordinary Afghan citizens, as they face specific security risks due to their identity as artists.

The judges raised several questions and remarked that the matter is serious and requires careful consideration. The court has fixed the next hearing for February 18.

It is noteworthy that the number of petitions filed by Afghan musicians is reportedly around 150 and further arguments will be presented in the upcoming hearing.