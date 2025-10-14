PHA utilizing all resources for city’s beautification

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Oct 14 (APP):The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is intensifying efforts to enhance the city’s greenery and aesthetics.

The authority is utilizing all available resources to renovate public parks and plant saplings along road belts to improve the city’s environment and provide citizens with a more pleasant atmosphere.

According to PHA Media Consultant Malik Shafqat Awan, the authority has also strengthened coordination with local media outlets to effectively showcase the ongoing beautification initiatives across Sargodha.

The PHA has finalized plans to convert the 47 Pull Park into a dedicated family park. The new facility is expected to offer recreational opportunities and serve as a valuable green space for families in the city.