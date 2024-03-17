PHA unveils cutting-edge running track at Jilani Park

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has installed a new state-of-the-art running track at Jilani Park, tailored specifically for fitness enthusiasts, a spokesperson announced on Sunday.

Brightly coloured, the 550-meter-long track is made of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), a rubberised, artificial surface designed for track athletics, chosen for its durability, high elasticity and resilience for greater cushion.

According to the spokesperson, EPDM is resistant to weathering, UV radiation and heavy use, making it capable of withstanding foot traffic and exposure to various weather conditions with little wear or deterioration.

Made from recycled rubber, EPDM granules offer an eco-friendly solution, contributing to waste reduction and sustainability, aligning with PHA’s “Clean and Green Lahore” mission.

The spokesperson mentioned that the track, ordered by Director General PHA Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, is the first government-owned facility of its kind in the provincial capital.

In recent months, PHA has been actively beautifying the cityscape. Alongside planting thousands of saplings, the authority has also installed decorative light structures on and around several thoroughfares in central Lahore.

Moreover, the department has adorned the canal with decorative lights ahead of the annual Canal Mela, organised by the provincial government. During this festival, the canal and sections from The Mall underpass to the Jail Road underpass will be illuminated with vibrant light structures and models showcasing various cultures of Pakistan, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, PHA has implemented various measures to transform the ‘Suthra Punjab’ cleanliness drive, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, into a widespread movement with assistance from members of the public.

According to the spokesperson, PHA has deployed teams tasked with daily cleaning of trees, green belts, and other green assets. The horticulture staff has been directed to ensure the extensive cleaning of public parks assigned to them, he added.

He also emphasised that public involvement is important for the success of the campaign. He pledged to learn from the challenges encountered during the clean-up effort to develop better, long-lasting strategies.