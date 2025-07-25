PHA takes special measures for Murree’s beautification & horticulture

- Advertisement -

Rawalpindi, Jul 25 (APP):The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has taken special measures to further beautify and improve the recreational facilities for tourists in the Murree hilly station.

Various projects undertaken on the directive PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha decorating the city with about 50,000 flowers creating a scenic view had been completed, the PHA spokesman said on Friday.

He said a magnificent decoration and horticulture work was carried out in Lower Topa Park. Likewise, seven other sitting spots had become the center of attraction for tourists after attractive decoration work there.

The spokesman said the PHA had installed beautiful planters of flowers and flowery plants at Upper Jhika Gali, View Fourth Road and Government House Road, enhancing the beautiful views of the Queen of Kohsar.

Likewise, he added, the planters placed at various places in Kaldna for decoration were also adding to the city’s splendor.

The spokesman further said the green belts of Murree roads blooming with beautiful flowers were giving a charming view.

“Besides the installation of attractive planters, decorations and beautiful designs on the walls along the roads have been done. Excellent steps have also been taken regarding horticulture,” he added.

He said the PHA DG had given special instructions to the staff concerned regarding the decoration and flower arrangement of Murree city to further enhance the work of cleanliness, decoration and horticulture.

He also gave the directives to further improve the system to make the city’s environment beautiful and green for the tourists and local people, the spokesman said, adding Murree was now a place of great beauty.

The PHA DG noted,“All resources are being utilized to maintain and make the city more beautiful. It is the responsibility of PHA to provide the best entertainment facilities to the public. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard.”

Ahmed Hassan Ranjha directed the staff to further improve the arrangements for the care, cultivation and decoration of lush plants and colourful flowers at all important points of Murree city.

“It is the commitment of PHA to make ‘Malaka Kohsar’ green, provide the best entertainment facilities to the public and provide a clean environment,” he said seeking the cooperation of the public in that regard.