PHA takes on smog ahead of winter

LAHORE, Oct 08 (APP):The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started tree plantation in the provincial capital prior to winter season to deal with the pollution.

According to a PHA spokesman here on Sunday, the authority had decided to plant 500,000 trees in the city to increase green area in Lahore. He said more than 250,000 trees had been planted.

The PHA had focused on planting Norway Mapel and Largeleaf Linden which were capable of reducing pollution, he added. PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo urged citizens to avoid burning garbage as it was a harmful practice for health and environment. He also urged all stakeholders to create awareness on maintaining and promoting fresh and clean air.