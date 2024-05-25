PHA seizes several billboards over non-payment

MULTAN, May 25 (APP):Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) teams raided and removed several billboards over non-payment.

Even after issuing several notices to a private bank, the PHA Marketing Branch conducted an operation and removed boards on default of Rs 15 million.

On this occasion, Director Marketing Hafiz Osama said that insolvent companies, private banks and other institutions would not be tolerated in any way. The self-income of the institution will not be compromised in any way and such actions will continue in the future without discrimination, he concluded.