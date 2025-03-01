PHA plants saplings at Ravi River bank

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):A tree plantation campaign at the Ravi River bank under the “Lungs of Lahore” project is in full swing.

According to PHA spokesperson, the campaign is a collaborative effort between the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Al-Khidmat Foundation, and the University of Punjab (UCP). Hundreds of students, along with volunteers from Al-Khidmat Foundation, actively participated in the drive.

PHA’s Horticulture Incharge, with officials from the UCP and Al-Khidmat Foundation, also took part in planting trees during the campaign. The focus was on planting native species suitable for Punjab’s climate, including Jamun, Mango, Banyan, Neem, and Sukh Chain trees, among others.

PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Watto said that the tree plantation targets along the Ravi River were being met in line with the vision of the Punjab government. He emphasized the importance of tree maintenance after planting, noting that these trees will grow strong and resilient in the coming years.