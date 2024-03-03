PHA opens floral, gift shop at Racecourse Park

LAHORE, Mar 03 (APP):The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has opened a decorated flower shop at Racecourse Park in Lahore, marking a strategic move to expand its commercial footprint and transform the local floral industry.

A brainchild of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the PHA Flower Shop, as it is called, stands just around the entrance of Racecourse Park to enable visitors and passersby to collect elegant floral gifts.

The PHA spokesperson told media that the shop offers not just bright bouquets and boxed flowers but also a variety of related gift products. The pricing structure is designed with inclusivity in mind, ensuring affordability for individuals across various societal strata.

He was of the view that in addition to events such as weddings, people buy flowers to stay connected to family members and friends.

PHA also operates arguably the largest government-owned commercial nursery in the provincial metropolis, located at the strategic location of Gulberg. Opened in September of last year, the project aims to make horticulture more accessible, intending for the nursery to offer everything under one roof.

The department, under its incumbent director general, Tahir Wattoo, has gone on an aggressive plantation drive, planting over half a million saplings throughout the city in the past calendar year alone.

It also developed two Miyawaki forests in Johar Town and Mehmood Booti, each spread over an acre, and several smaller urban forests. The Miyawaki technique, originating from Japan, aims to intensify green coverage within confined spaces.

This year, the spokesperson said, the PHA intends to increase the number by planting an even larger number of saplings to mitigate the threat of environmental degradation.

Meanwhile, PHA has also mobilised resources within its jurisdiction to contribute to the cleanliness campaign ordered by the chief minister, he mentioned. Teams have been deputed for the daily washing of trees, green belts, and other green assets. The horticulture staff has been directed to ensure the extensive cleaning of public parks assigned to them.