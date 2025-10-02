PHA launches free home delivery service of plants

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 2 (APP): On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore is continuing its initiatives to combat smog and protect the environment.

For the first time in history, PHA has launched a free home delivery service of plants, enabling citizens to receive saplings at their doorstep with just a single call.

Along with this, thousands of plants have been distributed through special public camps set up across the city. To curb dust and pollution, tree washing and water spraying operations are being carried out twice daily on roads, parks and green belts.

According to a spokesman of the authority, ss part of the recent monsoon plantation campaign, PHA has planted more than 1 million saplings across Lahore, including at Ring Road, along the banks of River Ravi and in parks and green belts.

Director General PHA Mansoor Ahmad said that, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision, all available resources are being utilized for large-scale plantation in Lahore. He noted that, for the first time in history, citizens are being provided free plant delivery at their homes to promote maximum participation in the plantation campaign. He further appealed to citizens to plant more trees, especially on rooftops and balconies, to reduce the effects of smog. He added that Neem, Jaman, Peepal and Sukh Chain trees are highly effective against smog, while household plants such as Aloe Vera and money plant play an important role in improving indoor air quality.