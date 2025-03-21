25.6 C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Domestic

PHA held massive tree plantation drive

FAISALABAD, Mar 21 (APP):The Parks and Horticulture Authority held a massive tree plantation drive here on Friday to mark “World Forest Day”.
The PHA Director General inaugurated the tree plantation drive at canal road and said that 1200 plants would be planted in different areas
of the canal road including 204 Chak road, commercial markets and other areas.
Moreover, 3000 plants were distributed by the authority in district council chowk to promote horticulture among the citizens.
