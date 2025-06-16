PHA directed to make “rainwater harvesting” effective

RAWALPINDI, Jun 16 (APP): Secretary Housing and Public Health Engineering Department Noor Ul Amin Mengal on Monday directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to utilise the rainwater for effective harvesting.

Presiding over a meeting to review the beautification of the city parks and green belts, he directed to make arrangements for sitting of the people on benches in shady trees and provide the best entertainment facilities to the people, according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a beautiful Punjab.

DG PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha briefed the secretary about the PHA initiatives to enhance the beauty of the city and provide a green environment to the public.

The meeting was also briefed about the beautification of the city’s main highways, plantation, maintaining a green environment and plans for the convenience of the people.