PHA conducting awareness campaign to combat smog

LAHORE, Oct 28 (APP):In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore is conducting a comprehensive awareness campaign to combat smog in Lahore.

As part of this initiative, PHA teams are carrying out daily tree washing on major roads, and plantation drives are being undertaken, this was stated by the Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore Raja Mansoor Ahmad.

He said that PHA teams are using water bowsers to spray water on trees and plants on major roads, including Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Jain Mandir, Data Darbar, Ravi Road, and Gulberg Road. This helps to reduce dust and pollution in the city.

He said that under the Lung-of-Lahore project, millions of trees have been planted along the Ring Road, which is a significant step towards environmental conservation. The plantation drive is part of the Chief Minister’s vision to create a clean and green Lahore meanwhile millions of trees will be planted around Ring Road.

PHA Director General Raja Mansoor Ahmad urged the citizens of Lahore to join hands with the government and PHA in the fight against smog. He emphasized the importance of collective efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainability.