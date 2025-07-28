PHA carrying out upgradation & beautification of Rehmanabad Clock Tower

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 28 (APP):The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is carrying out the upgradation and decoration of the Rehmanabad Clock Tower located on the city’s main artery Murree Road.

It was part of the special steps being taken by the Authority for beautifying the important places, squares and intersections of the city as per the instructions of PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, a PHA spokesman said on Monday.

He said the upgradation work when completed would increase the charm of tower and the beauty of the square.

The spokesman said a complete architectural redesign of the tower was being done in a magnificent way with its arches, columns and cornices. Moreover, its base would also be made higher and wider, along with beautiful stone work, he added.

The PHA, he said, would also carry out horticulture and flower decoration work, besides laying grassy patchwork. A decorative fence with balustrades would also be installed around the clock tower’s structure, while benches would also be placed to create a seating area for the public.

A smooth path with decorative lighting would be made around the tower, while beautiful lamp posts were also being installed, the spokesman said.

PHA DG Ranjha expressed the hope that the work of upgrading the Rehmanabad Clock Tower would be completed soon.

He said the PHA was trying to beautify the Rawalpindi city. Many projects would be undertaken in the future to make the city attractive and green, he added.