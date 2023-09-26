PHA aims to transform horticulture with Ambitious Nursery Project

LAHORE, Sep 26 (APP):Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is working to open a state-of-the-art four-acre commercial nursery at Gulberg Main Boulevard, said a spokesperson

here on Tuesday.

The initiative, is the brainchild of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo,

was a part of broader effort to create further fiscal space for the authority.

Spanning more than four acres, this facility, arguably the city’s largest, would

house a wide array of seedlings, saplings, trees, shrubs, and other plant materials.

It will also cater to various needs, including home decor, office landscaping,

and agricultural purposes.

“Plants grown and nurtured at this nursery will be offered to both government

organizations and the general public,” the spokesperson said. Furthermore,

the staff will provide guidance to customers on re-purposing household items

for plant cultivation.

Through this initiative, the authority also aims to cut horticulture procurement

expenses which make a substantial portion of its development budget.

Relevant government institutions such as the Forest Department operate commercial

nurseries across their jurisdictions but it’s the sheer scale of PHA’s project that

shines off similar facilities. “PHA aims to make this nursery Punjab’s best in a period

of three years,” said Mr Wattoo.

Separately, in a meeting, Wattoo instructed the beautification of Canal Road with

seasonal flowers and plants to enhance its visual appeal. The authority plans to plant

approximately 250,000 plants along the canal before the upcoming winter season.

Similar directives were issued for areas around G.T. Road.

Meanwhile, the authority is also in the process of changing planters from Governor

House to Anarkali Chowk at The Mall.

According to the spokesperson, the staff has been directed to uplift junctions and

underpasses, at the thoroughfare.