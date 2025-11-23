PFC delegation leaves for China

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 23 (APP):A delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), led by its Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq, departed for China on Sunday for a five-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the furniture sector.

According to a PFC spokesperson, the delegation would meet leading Chinese manufacturers, exporters, and technology providers to explore avenues for joint ventures, knowledge exchange, and the adoption of modern manufacturing technologies in Pakistan. The visit is expected to support efforts to boost Pakistan’s furniture exports through enhanced design innovation, value addition, and improved access to international markets.

PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq said China’s expertise in automated production systems presents significant opportunities for Pakistani firms seeking to upgrade their manufacturing standards.

During the visit, the delegation would also attend B2B networking sessions and visit industrial parks to review state-of-the-art machinery, supply chain frameworks, and export models, he added.