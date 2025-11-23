Sunday, November 23, 2025
HomeDomesticPFC delegation leaves for China
Domestic

PFC delegation leaves for China

PFC
7
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Nov 23 (APP):A delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), led by its Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq, departed for China on Sunday for a five-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the furniture sector.
According to a PFC spokesperson, the delegation would meet leading Chinese manufacturers, exporters, and technology providers to explore avenues for joint ventures, knowledge exchange, and the adoption of modern manufacturing technologies in Pakistan. The visit is expected to support efforts to boost Pakistan’s furniture exports through enhanced design innovation, value addition, and improved access to international markets.
PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq said China’s expertise in automated production systems presents significant opportunities for Pakistani firms seeking to upgrade their manufacturing standards.
During the visit, the delegation would also attend B2B networking sessions and visit industrial parks to review state-of-the-art machinery, supply chain frameworks, and export models, he added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan