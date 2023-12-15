PFA wastes 450 kg dead chicken

MUZAFFARGARH, Dec 15 (APP): The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team wasted about 450 kg of dead chicken stuffed into a loader rickshaw at the main highway.

According to a spokesman of the food authority the dead chicken was being supplied to different food points across the district through the vehicle number LEG- 3916. The supplier was booked with the Civil Lines police station.

The spokesman said further that dealers of dead meat won’t be spared anywhere and dealt with iron hands.

He appealed to the masses to register a complaint at 1223 in case of finding any crime relating to food adulteration or supply or sale of dead meat in any part of the region.