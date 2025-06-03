PFA wastes 390 kg dead chicken

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, Jun 03 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 390 kilograms of dead chicken during a crackdown near the City Police Station.

According to the official, the food safety team intercepted a vehicle loaded with chicken

and destroyed the unfit meat on the spot.

The supplier was fined Rs 10,000 for violating food safety rules and regulations.

Director General of the Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed stated that dead chicken was being supplied to various shawarma outlets across the region.

He urged citizens to report any violations of food safety regulations by calling the PFA helpline at 1223.