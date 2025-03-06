PFA taking measures to ensure qualitative items to consumers in Ramazan

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Mar 06 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is taking effective steps to provide consumers with qualitative essential items during the holy month of Ramazan.

The Food safety teams led by Deputy Director Operations, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza in a crack down inspected several Sehri and Iftar points.

The milk shops were also checked during Sehri hours and fines of Rs 36,000 were imposed on various shops due to poor quality of milk during last 24 hours.

As many as 290 liters of adulterated milk were also destroyed on the spot.