PFA taking measures to ensure qualitative items to consumers in Ramazan

CHINIOT, Mar 06 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is taking effective steps to provide consumers with qualitative essential items during the holy month of Ramazan.
The Food safety teams led by Deputy Director Operations,  Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza  in  a crack down  inspected  several Sehri and Iftar points.
 The milk shops were also checked during Sehri hours and  fines of Rs 36,000 were imposed on various shops due to poor quality of milk  during last 24 hours.
As many as 290 liters of adulterated milk were also destroyed on the spot.
