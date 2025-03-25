28.2 C
Domestic

PFA takes action against fake beverages factory

BAHAWALPUR, Mar 25 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) took an action against a fake beverage factory and confiscated over 600 bottles in Ahmadpur East area on Tuesday.
The official sources said the PFA Vigilance Cell received an information about functioning of a fake beverage factory in Ahmadpur East area. The food safety team conducted a raid at the fake beverage factory and confiscated over 600 bottles of soft drinks and juices.
The team also confiscated chemical used in manufacturing of fake beverages and sealed the factory.
