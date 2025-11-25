PFA shuts a food unit, registers an FIR

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP):Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shut a food outlet, registering an FIR during an extensive food safety operation in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

Under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Healthy Punjab Mission, inspections were conducted at 98 major food points, resulting in the closure of one unit and registration of a case. Authorities also destroyed 800 litres of adulterated milk, 105 litres of beverages, four maunds of rotten vegetables, expired raw material, and China salt.

A total fine of Rs 260,000 was imposed on 10 food outlets over serious violations of hygiene and food safety regulations.

In Muslim Town, officials discarded 800 litres of adulterated milk found in a supplier’s tanker, which was subsequently seized, while a case was registered against those involved.

DG Food Authority Asim Javaid stated that inspections revealed poor storage conditions at several restaurants, including dirty freezers, rusty utensils, and infestation of insects. He added that essential records and employee medicals were missing during checks.