Tuesday, December 16, 2025
HomeDomesticPFA seizes expired chemicals from sugar mill
Domestic

PFA seizes expired chemicals from sugar mill

0
- Advertisement -
MULTAN, Dec 16 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday seized over 500 kg of expired chemicals from a sugar mill in Anwarabad.
According to PFA spokesperson,the chemicals,intended for sugar production were found in a warehouse during a raid.
A fine of Rs 500,000 was imposed on the mill’s warehouse owner.Samples were sent for analysis and the chemicals were disposed of after confirmation they were unfit for use.
PFA Director General(DG) Asim Javed assured that strict actions would continue to ensure safe food supplies.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan