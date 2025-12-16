PFA seizes expired chemicals from sugar mill

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 16 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday seized over 500 kg of expired chemicals from a sugar mill in Anwarabad.

According to PFA spokesperson,the chemicals,intended for sugar production were found in a warehouse during a raid.

A fine of Rs 500,000 was imposed on the mill’s warehouse owner.Samples were sent for analysis and the chemicals were disposed of after confirmation they were unfit for use.

PFA Director General(DG) Asim Javed assured that strict actions would continue to ensure safe food supplies.