PFA seizes about 400 liters fake mineral water

CHINIOT, Mar 29 (APP):Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is actively working to provide safe and healthy food to the passengers as Eid-ul-Fitr approaches. Food safety teams led by Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Chiniot Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza on Saturday conducted a detailed inspection of food businesses located at lorry depots, railway stations and bus stops and checked the quality of food items at several cold corners and food points. The food safety team recovered a large supply of fake and unhealthy mineral water, seized about 400 liters of fake water bottles and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The food safety team also raided the unit that was filling fake water bottles. More than 300 liters of fake water bottles were seized from the unit, the water plant was sealed and a case was registered against the owner at the City Chiniot Police Station under the Punjab Food Authority Act.