PFA seizes 300kg of spoiled meat, impounds vehicle in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Jan 11 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a major early-morning operation in Rawalpindi, seizing 300 kilograms of rotten and substandard meat and impounding the vehicle used to transport it.

Acting on a tip-off, PFA teams set up a checkpoint near Chakri Interchange and stopped a suspicious vehicle carrying a large quantity of meat. On inspection, officials found that the meat was foul-smelling, unsafe and being transported in highly unhygienic conditions, with the intention of selling it in different parts of the city.

A veterinary doctor present at the site examined the meat and declared it unfit for human consumption and dangerous to public health. The entire stock was destroyed on the spot.

Police took the vehicle into custody, and a case has been registered against those involved at the concerned police station.

A PFA spokesperson said the authority is following a zero-tolerance policy against unsafe food and that operations against the sale and transport of substandard meat are continuing across the province without discrimination.

The PFA also urged citizens to play their role in protecting public health and to report any complaints or information about unsafe food by calling the helpline 1223.