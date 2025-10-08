PFA seized 200kg animal fat

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Oct 08 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday seized 200 kilograms of animal fat and a large quantity of fat based oil during a raid on an illegal unit in Mohallah Ahmad Pura,Sialkot.

According to a PFA spokesperson,the unit was secretly producing oil from animal fat in a residential area without authorization.

The material was destroyed on the spot and a case was registered against those involved. He said the oil lacked methanol dye and was unsafe for human use.

PFA will continue action against food adulteration to ensure safe and hygienic food for citizens,spokesperson added.