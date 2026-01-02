PFA seals wedding hall, milk shop, discards 600-litre adulterated milk

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 02 (APP):The enforcement teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have sealed a wedding hall and a milk shop during inspection operations carried out in Mohafiz Town and Ravi Town under the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid.

The team sealed a well-known wedding hall for using expired open spices and for violating previous instructions. Poor sanitation arrangements were also found in the kitchen area during inspection. Milk shop in Ravi Town was sealed after on spot testing failed. Teams discarded 600 litres of substandard milk adulterated with powder and harmful chemicals.