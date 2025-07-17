PFA seals four food production units in Thokar area

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 17 (APP):The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed four well-known food production units during a grand operation in Thokar Niaz Baig area here on Thursday.

According to PFA sources here under the supervision of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Salma Butt and lodged FIRs against the food business operators over forgery and hygiene violations.

Food safety teams conducted the operation on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister as part of the PFA’s ongoing crackdown againt food adulteration and forgery.

Food safety teams imposed fines worth Rs 1.2 million and discarded thousands of kilograms of expired and unsafe food items.

Salma Butt said that units were involved in repackaging expired chocolate and baking powder for supplying to renowned bakeries in Lahore.

She said that the teams discarded 10,000kg porridge, 3,200 bottles of cold drinks, 3,000kg chocolate, 144kg cake gel and 132kg baking powder. Cake gel used in bakery items was found uncovered and stored directly on the floor in unhygienic conditions.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister said that another unit producing counterfeit cold drinks of popular brands was also sealed.

Food safety team found expired raw materials, fake labels, unapproved formulas, insect infestation and poor hygiene during the inspection.

The counterfeit drinks were being supplied to local marts and superstores.

She further said that habitual violators would be sent behind bars and reiterated that PFA would not compromise on food safety standards under any circumstances.

She requested the public to report any food-related complaints to the PFA helpline 1223 so timely action could be taken.